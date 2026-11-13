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Chiefs STs coordinator Dave Toub: We’re confident Harrison Butker will come through it
By Myles Simmons,8 days ago
The Chiefs have had a kicking problem for a while. But at least this week, they’re still sticking with Harrison Butker. Butker While Butker was one of the league’s most accurate kickers for years, that has not been the case over the last few seasons. He’s now missed 17 kicks since the start of last year, which is a league-high.