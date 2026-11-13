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How to choose the right king mattress for your sleep needs
By Krittika Owary,8 days ago
This post is brought to you in paid partnership with Sleep Number. A king mattress gives you plenty of room to stretch out, but there is more to finding the right mattress than size alone. The right mattress should match how you sleep, your preferred support level, and whether you tend to get warm at night. Some sleepers want the flexibility to adjust their comfort, while others prefer a mattress that feels just right, out of the box.