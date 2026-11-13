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Monaco Modified Tri-Track Series Announces 2027 Schedule
By RaceDayCT Staff Report,7 days ago
The Monaco Modified Tri-Track will host a 10-event schedule in 2027 that will kick off in February in Florida. Two events remain to be finalized for the series for the 2027 season, with details on those events expected to be announced in the coming weeks. The two events will take place at the same facility, which has never hosted the series previously.