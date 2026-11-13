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Medical Device Outsourcing M&A Surges on Specialization Push
By David Hutton,7 days ago
Dealmaking in the medical device outsourcing sector has roared back to life in 2026, with acquirers chasing scale, specialized capabilities, and regulatory know-how in a wave of transactions that includes a $5.8 billion take-private buyout and a $1.5 billion carve-out — signaling renewed confidence in contract manufacturing after years of pandemic-driven inventory distortion.