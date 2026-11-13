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Yarmouth man arrested following major drug trafficking investigation
7 days ago
YARMOUTH – From Yarmouth Police: Yarmouth Police Detectives along with members of the Barnstable Police Department, Harwich Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) executed search warrants Wednesday at a West Yarmouth address and a local storage facility leading to the arrest of a West Yarmouth man and the seizure of significant quantities of illegal narcotics and cash.
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