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Kansas roots and a defensive mindset have led Jase Herl to WVU
By Joe Brocato,7 days ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — With football coaching staffs have clearly defined roles such as offensive coordinator, defensive coordinator and position-specific roles, basketball staffs don’t necessarily have the same distinctions. However, if you look through the coaching biography of second-year assistant coach Jase Herl on the official WVU website, there...
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