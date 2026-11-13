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Inbox: There are others on the rise as well
By Mike Spofford,8 days ago
Sunny and 40s. Should be nice and crisp, a perfect mid-November day for football. Wes mentioned Kirk Cousins' record at Lambeau. Seems like he gets his 400-plus yards passing no matter what, but the number of interceptions is the backbreaker. Is the key bringing the pressure to force ill-advised quick decisions or adjusting the coverage so McKinney can sneak in out of nowhere?