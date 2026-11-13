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Nelson Orval Weber, 87, High Ridge
7 days ago
Nelson Orval Weber, 87, of High Ridge died Oct. 29, 2026. Mr. Weber dedicated 37 years of his career to Boeing, where he worked as a mechanical engineer before retiring. He also served on the Northwest School District Board, giving his time and dedication to his community. Outside of work, he had a love for the outdoors and enjoyed life on two wheels as a biker. He was also a member of a car club, where he would share his appreciation for automobiles and the camaraderie of fellow enthusiasts. Born Dec. 25, 1938, in Oermann, he was the son of the late Ella (Kramme) and Oscar Weber.