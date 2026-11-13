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SCPD: Second Man Arrested in Connection with Violent Sex Trafficking Investigation
By Chris Boyle,7 days ago
Suffolk County Police on Friday, November 13, arrested a second man for sex trafficking following a year-and-a half long investigation. Human Trafficking Investigations Unit detectives, with the assistance of the Fifth Precinct Gang Unit, arrested Andy Joseph at 630 Mastic Road, Mastic, at approximately 6 p.m. Joseph employed violence to force the victim to have sexual activity with clients.