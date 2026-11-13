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Review: George Armitage’s Neo-Noir ‘Miami Blues’ on Radiance Films 4K UHD Blu-ray
By Budd WilkinsDerek Smith,7 days ago
On arrival at Miami Airport, Junior’s first bit of mischief consists of breaking the fingers of a pesky Hare Krishna, which inexplicably results in the man’s death from shock. From there, Junior’s crime spree escalates in frequency and intensity, which is only compounded after he pays a surprise visit to Moseley’s home, beating him unconscious and seizing his badge, gun, and dentures. It’s that last bit of business that gives you some idea of the film’s offbeat sensibilities. Armitage came out of the “Roger Corman film school” in the early ’70s, where he specialized in exploitation movies with a political subtext like Private Duty Nurses, and he peppers Miami Blues with unexpected shifts in tone and narrative direction.