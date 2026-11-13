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Toronto Blue Jays Apologize for Anthony Santander’s Posts About El-Sayed: ‘We Condemn Islamophobia and All Forms of Hate’
By Paul Bois,7 days ago
The Toronto Blue Jays have issued an apology after star player Anthony Santander posted several anti-Muslim posts following Abdul El-Sayed’s victory in Michigan. Santander sparked outrage this week when he posted several posts in his Instagram Stories attacking Muslims after Abdul El-Sayed became the first Muslim elected to the U.S. Senate following his defeat of Mike Rogers in Michigan.