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“High Stakes” brings the Wild West to the circus
By Will Forseth,7 days ago
The circus has always been a place where clowns and acrobats converge, where they come to entertain crowds with no specific theme other than merriment. In the case of “High Stakes,” a circus act coming to the CSA Event Center in West Sacramento on Saturday, Nov. 14, the merriment is only part of the equation. Kerry Farren, the creator of Glitter & Grit Circus, wants to entertain audiences with something more than just juggling and dancing. She wants to tell audiences a story.