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3 things Christian County hunters should know as deer season begins
By ChristianCountyNow.com,5 days ago
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY (CHRISTIAN COUNTY NOW) – Modern gun deer hunting season opens Saturday, Nov. 14, and runs through Sunday, Nov. 29 in Kentucky. Although deer hunters have been afield since September with the opening of archery and crossbow seasons, these 16 days are the state’s biggest hunting season annually, according to the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources.