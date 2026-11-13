undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Galactic Cowboys
8 days ago
1993’s Space In Your Face isn’t exactly space rock, but it sure does get pretty in your face. Right off the bat, it demonstrates just how much heavier the Galactic Cowboys sound got in the two years since their self-titled debut as the sub-two minute title track blasts off with an intense cyclone of thrash chugs and gang shouts. The guitars are crunchier, the bass clanks with greater ferocity, and the drums put in even more punishing blasts. It sets the band even deeper into metal territory than they already were.