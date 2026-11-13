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VOTE: Do you think Chuck Schumer should be the next Senate majority leader?
By The National News Desk,7 days ago
Why does Schumer claim he has the votes to retain leadership?. Do you think Chuck Schumer should be the next Senate majority leader? Vote in the poll above or click here. With Democrats reclaiming the Senate, Sen. Chris Van Hollen is challenging Chuck Schumer for majority leader—the party’s first contested leadership race in decades.