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Warren County High School honors coaching legends Howell and Frazier with facility namings
By Warren County Schools release,7 days ago
Two coaches who helped define Warren County High School athletics will have their names permanently linked to the places where they built their legacies. The Warren County Board of Education voted Sept. 8 to name the school’s gymnasium for Coach James Edwards Howell and its football stadium for Coach William “Bill” Frazier, honoring their achievements and lasting influence on generations of student-athletes.