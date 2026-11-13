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Knicks Legend Delivers Key Message For Spurs Victor Wembanyama
By Rob Andrew Lo,7 days ago
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - NOVEMBER 11: Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs celebrates a three pointer against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at United Center on November 11, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Getty.