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West Virginia Secretary of State calls for both parties to use the same primary rules
By WDTV News Staff,7 days ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Secretary of State Kris Warner is calling for the state’s two major political parties to use the same rules for primary elections. In May, the Republican primary was closed to unaffiliated voters, while the other major party’s primary remained open to them. Warner’s office said it was the first time in decades the parties had different rules.
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