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Mayor Mueller announces re-election for mayor of South Bend 2027
By Hayley Gregoire,7 days ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A little over one week after Midterm Elections, Mayor James Mueller excitedly announced on Thursday his re-election for mayor of South Bend. The mayor says he's prioritizing spreading the word of his re-election and is focusing on the rest of his time in office. He says ensuring public safety remains a top priority while in office and will continue to tackle it if re-elected.