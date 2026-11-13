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This Utah ski resort launches public process to reshape base area
By Dennis Romboy Deseret News,7 days ago
PARK CITY — Park City Mountain intends to give its base area a makeover ahead of the 2034 Olympics. Vail Resorts announced plans Tuesday to launch a public planning process to reshape the future development of the Mountain Village base area site. East West Partners, a Denver-based real estate development company with operations in Park City, will help lead the process.