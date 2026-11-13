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Graphy Completes EU MDR Review for Five Dental 3D Printing Materials
7 days ago
Five TeraHarz materials pass final review under the EU’s strengthened Medical Device Regulation. Graphy plans to expand European manufacturing and distribution partnerships, including its collaboration with Smilers, the clear aligner brand of France-based Biotech Dental, while strengthening its global materials supply business. Graphy Inc. (KOSDAQ: 318060), the first company...