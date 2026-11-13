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Farm lease details matter, MU Extension specialist says
By Julia Thomas,7 days ago
SCHUYLER COUNTY, Mo. - As farmland values remain high and producers look for ways to expand their operations, leasing continues to play a critical role in Missouri agriculture. But according to University of Missouri Extension Business and Communities Specialist Darla Campbell, too many lease agreements are still based on verbal understandings rather than written contracts.
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