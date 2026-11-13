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District Attorney Hoovler Announces Max Sentence for Man Convicted in Town of Crawford Shooting
By Warwick Dispatch,7 days ago
Anthony Parrish Convicted by Jury in September of All Counts, Including Attempted Murder in the Second Degree. Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, Anthony Parrish, age 56, of Middletown, was sentenced by the Honorable Craig Stephen Brown in the Orange County Court to an aggregate term of forty (40) years in prison to be followed by five (5) years of post-release supervision relative to his convictions after a jury trial of all charges against him, including Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, Assault in the First Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree and two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree for having repeatedly shot a man in the Town of Crawford.
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