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CareQuest and Henry Schein Launch BRIDGE Health Network
7 days ago
A network of providers will pilot systemic health screening workflows during regular dental hygiene visits to advance whole-person health. CareQuest Institute for Oral Health and Henry Schein, Inc. today announced the BRIDGE Health Network, a movement bringing together health care providers across a diverse array of geographies and care settings to advance dental-medical integration. The initial pilot programs will incorporate workflows to collect patient vital signs and lifestyle markers, as well as CLIA-waived point-of-care screenings—including HbA1c testing—during routine dental hygiene visits. These efforts aim to expand preventive care screening capabilities, empower patients with more regular, comprehensive health summaries, and help close care gaps with medical providers.