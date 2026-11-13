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Five Questions Every Dentist Should Ask Their Financial Advisor
7 days ago
(Founder and CEO, Financial and Wealth Advisor, Research Financial Strategies. You spend years mastering clinical skills, running your practice, and taking care of patients. More than likely, you have very little time or desire to become an investing expert and manage your retirement savings. Instead, you probably ask friends, family members, and colleagues for advice and a referral to their financial planner.