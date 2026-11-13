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Curve Dental Appoints Nat Harrison as SVP of Marketing
7 days ago
Growth leader joins as Curve advances its $200 million R&D commitment and builds the platform dental practices won’t outgrow. Curve Dental, the leader in AI-powered, cloud-native, all-in-one dental practice management software, has appointed Nat Harrison as senior vice president of marketing. An experienced entrepreneur and growth leader, Harrison joins as Curve expands its platform and strengthens the dental teams and practices that succeed with it.