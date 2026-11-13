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Phoebe Bridgers Extends Tour, Roasts Ben Marshall In SNL Promos
By Tom Breihan,7 days ago
The extended Phoebe Bridgers moment continues. Ever since Bridgers returned with her excellent album Lost Weekend a few months ago, she's been on a hugely successful no-phones arena tour — an incredible flex for someone who is basically still an indie rock singer-songwriter. Bridgers will headline a bunch of festivals next year, and she's high up on the bill at Coachella, which just unveiled its lineup this week. Tomorrow night, Bridgers will join host John Mulaney as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live, the same show where she smashed a guitar and upset the late David Crosby in 2021. And she's still not done with that no-phones tour.