undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Common ADHD classroom accommodations may not help students succeed, FIU study finds
By Rosanna Castro,7 days ago
Extra time, frequent breaks and quiet workspaces are among the most common supports for students with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. But a new study of 255 children suggests these approaches may do little to improve classroom behavior or academic performance. FIU researchers say schools should put greater emphasis on strategies that help children build skills and succeed.