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The Pack’s Young L Reportedly Dead At 39
By Tom Breihan,8 days ago
Young L, the Berkeley rapper and producer best-known as the driving force behind the Pack, has reportedly passed away. Thus far, there has been no official confirmation of Young L's death, but Bay Area rap legend Too $hort, the man who originally served as the Pack's mentor, shared the news of his passing on Instagram last night. If anyone would know, it's Too $hort. At press time, Young L's cause of death is unknown. He was 39.