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How to Adjust Liquid Glass in MacOS 27 Golden Gate
7 days ago
MacOS 27 Golden Gate brought with it a variety of tweaks and adjustments to the Liquid Glass interface that was first introduced in Tahoe, and overall it’s a much more refined experience with a cleaner visual aesthetic. And, new to the latest versions of MacOS from 27 onward, you can now adjust Liquid Glass to control how transparent or tinted the user interface is with granular control.