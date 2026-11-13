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Virgin River Season 9 Greenlit and Season 8 First Look
By Mirko Parlevliet,7 days ago
Netflix today announced that Virgin River has been renewed for a ninth season, officially making it Netflix’s longest-running original scripted series by number of seasons. Alongside the renewal, Netflix revealed that the fan-favorite series has reached another milestone this year, officially surpassing the half-billion-view mark. Across its seven seasons, Virgin River has spent 28 weeks in the Global Top 10 and reached the Top 10 in over 80 countries. Season 8 will premiere on Netflix in 2027.