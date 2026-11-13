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Hear Tom Waits’ Pogues Cover From New Shane MacGowan Tribute Album
By Margaret Farrell,7 days ago
It's hard to believe its only been three years since the world lost Irish songwriting legend Shane MacGowan. Today, the Pogues frontman's legacy is celebrated through a 36-song tribute compilation, titled 20th Century Paddy - Songs Of Shane MacGowan. We already got to hear the contributions from U2, who shared their version of the Pogues' "Yeah, Yeah, Yeah, Yeah, Yeah," and Bruce Springsteen, who took on "A Rainy Night In Soho." Now, we get to hear offerings from a wide-range of stars, including Primal Scream, the Jesus And Mary Chain, the late Glen Hansard, the Libertines, the Murder Capital, and Madra Salach.