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How Prepared Are We For Future "Natural" Disasters? A Disasterologist Explains How We Can Adjust To A Changing World
By DR. RUSSELL MOUL,7 days ago
Our world is changing. As global temperatures continue to rise, extreme weather events are growing in intensity and frequency. Within the last three years, we have witnessed numerous examples of extreme events that have become disasters, from typhoons to wildfires, flash flooding to earthquakes. On top of this, 2026 is...