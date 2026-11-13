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U2 Release New Album Carnaval De Luz Featuring Dolly Parton’s Final Recording
By Margaret Farrell,7 days ago
Today, we officially get to hear Carnaval De Luz, U2's 16th studio album and their first full-length collection of new songs in nine years. There's some wild things going on here, including a song they wrote about Rosalía called "The Mirror Maker (Rosalía)" (which also feels like a nod to Tyler, The Creator with the lyrics "In case of emergency, break the glass") and a contribution from the late icon Dolly Parton for the album's closer "Torn."