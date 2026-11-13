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Fuquay-Varina Woman Held Without Bond After Baby in Her Care Suffers Broken Leg
By Ryan Fletcher,7 days ago
A 55-year-old Fuquay-Varina woman is facing felony charges after police say a 9-month-old baby in her care suffered multiple leg fractures while she was running a childcare operation without a license. Mia Lashawn Pennington was arrested Wednesday, according to court documents, and remains held without bond as her case moves through Wake County court.
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