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CT Chief Manufacturing Officer Shares Industry Insights
By Sara Colabella EdD’26,7 days ago
On Oct. 22, Kirti Patel, Connecticut’s deputy commissioner for economic development and chief manufacturing officer, met with School of Engineering and Computing students as they begin their senior design projects. Patel, who has more than 25 years of experience in manufacturing, discussed the state’s engineering and manufacturing landscape and...