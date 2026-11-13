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Piazza Auto Group acquires Hill Cadillac in Pennsylvania
By CBT News Editorial Team,7 days ago
Piazza Auto Group acquired Hill Cadillac in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, from the Hill family, adding to its operations in the Delaware Valley. The dealership, led by Geoffrey Hill Sr. and Randy Hill under family ownership, is Pennsylvania’s leading Cadillac dealership for Escalade retail sales, according to the announcement. Haig Partners served as the Hill family’s exclusive sell-side advisor.
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