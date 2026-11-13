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Daphne Louise Shivley
By Editorials,4 days ago
Daphne Louise Shivley is celebrating her 7th Birthday today November 13, 2026. She’s is in the first grade at Central A&M in Assumption! Daphne is the daughter of Jennifer and Shea Shivley of Assumption. Her grandparents are Karl and Teresa Burdick of Assumption, and Mary Bourne of St Charles Missouri. Her Great grandparents are Kitty Chance, Jerry and Anna Chance all of Taylorville and Joyce Gregory of Pana.