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Aspyn Ovard Doesn’t Need This
By Editorial Standards,7 days ago
When you’re famous enough to have your own dedicated snark Reddits, you get used to people asking questions — about your dating life, about the makeup you’re wearing, about how you’re raising your children. What Aspyn Ovard is less used to is having to answer back. The 30-year-old content creator has spent the past week running around Southern California for press events and interviews to promote The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County, her first foray into reality TV and Hulu’s first spinoff of the Emmy-nominated phenomenon that made #MomTok a household name.