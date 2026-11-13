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Taylorville Junior High Students Perform at ILMEA District 5 Jazz Festival
By Editorials,4 days ago
TAYLORVILLE — Four Taylorville Junior High School students participated in the Illinois Music Education Association (ILMEA) District 5 Jazz Festival held Nov. 10 at Millikin University in Decatur. The festival featured instrumental and vocal jazz performances by student musicians from across the district. Pictured from left are Lucas (Whitt) Brown, Irah Davis, Olivia Davis, and Daisie Williamson.