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RSP Architects Reveals Updated Design For 77-Acre Ovation Orlando
4 days ago
RSP Architects has unveiled updated designs for Ovation Orlando, a 77-acre mixed-use retail and entertainment development planned for 6375 West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway in Kissimmee, Florida. Developed by Accesso, the project will occupy the former Orlando Sun Resort property at the northeastern corner of Interstate 4 and U.S. 192, less than a mile from Walt Disney World. Plans call for approximately 650,000 square feet of retail, dining, and entertainment space, along with a 15-story, 350-room convention hotel.
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