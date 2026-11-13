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DFW soars among 10 most expensive airports in the U.S.
By Amber Heckler,7 days ago
Hold on to those carry-on bags: Dallas Fort Worth International Airport is checking in as one of the 10 most expensive airports in the U.S., a new study has revealed. The analysis from digital commerce and marketing platform ConsumerVoice.org compared the average domestic flight costs at the 50 largest U.S. airports, ranking them from highest to lowest. Flight price data was sourced from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS) during the first and second quarters of 2026 and compared with the same period in 2025.