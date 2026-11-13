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Sound-Absorbing Acoustic Panels
By Editorial Advisory Board,7 days ago
LAMVIN has introduced Sonic Theater Board, a rigid, black sound-absorptive material designed to reduce reverberation and improve acoustic comfort in educational environments. Suitable for classrooms, auditoriums, performing arts centers, lecture halls and other shared learning spaces, the lightweight product helps improve speech intelligibility while offering flexible installation options. Sonic Theater Board can be cut to size on-site using a standard utility knife and accommodates virtually any ceiling grid, making it suitable for new construction and renovation projects. Available in standard 4-by-8-foot boards and 2-by-2-foot or 2-by-4-foot tiles, the product comes in 1-inch and 2-inch thicknesses with 3-pound and 6-pound density options. The boards carry a Class A fire rating under ASTM E84 and support multiple mounting methods.