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Top Marketers: Multifamily Marketing Strategies From Master-Planned Communities
By Corina Stef,7 days ago
Carly Catalana and Kevin Wilson of Southern Land Co. talk to MHN Editor Corina Stef about tips that can guide development, positioning and the resident experience. Multifamily marketing used to focus on what sat inside the four walls: the kitchens, the fixtures, the views. Today it’s about lifestyle, community and the experience a brand delivers long after move-in day. The strongest multifamily marketing strategies help shape places, not just promote them.