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Farm & ranch succession planning
7 days ago
Learn practical strategies for farm and ranch succession and estate planning from experts Dana Springer and Lance Woodbury. This presentation, part of the Dugdale Ag Business Academy at the Montana Grain Growers Association Convention, emphasizes the importance of planning to protect both agricultural operations and family relationships for future generations. Discover how to avoid common pitfalls and ensure your family farm thrives.