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Iterable Launches Hosted MCP Server for Claude, ChatGPT and Cursor
By BusinessWire,7 days ago
Company also introduces AI-assisted SDKs and an expanded Integrations Hub so AI workflows can scale across the organization. Iterable, the AI customer engagement platform, today announced new capabilities that take marketing AI from an individual advantage to a team-wide one – including a new hosted MCP server, AI-assisted SDKs, an expanded Integrations Hub, and more.