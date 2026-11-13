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Basis Expands AI to Advance Advertising Intelligence and Automation
By GlobeNewswire,7 days ago
Compass AI Helps Advertisers Make Smarter Decisions and Execute Faster Through Historical Campaign Performance, Morning Consult Research and Dstillery DS-1; MCP Server Gives External AI Access. Basis (https://basis.com), the leading intelligent operating system for autonomous advertising, today announced the release of a unified intelligence, automation and governance layer across the...