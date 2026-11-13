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Robert Allen Taxis, 84
7 days ago
Robert Allen Taxis, 84, of Plano, IL passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 at Accent Care in Naperville, Il. He was born on February 26, 1942 in Sandwich, IL. The son of Wendell and Anne (Charleston) Taxis. He married Patricia Ann Jurney on June 22, 1963 in Plano, IL. Bob loved woodworking and making many things in his shop. When he was younger, he enjoyed fishing and hunting. He like riding his motorcycle and was an avid Chicago sports fan. He loved playing Euchre. Bob proudly served as the Assistant Chief for the Plano Fire Department for many years.