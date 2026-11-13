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McMillan Pazdan Smith Announces K-12 Practice Promotions
By Editorial Advisory Board,7 days ago
McMillan Pazdan Smith has promoted Ben Thompson to Chief Practice Officer and named Michelle Smyth to succeed him as K-12 Practice Leader. Thompson will oversee architectural quality, strategy and delivery across the firm. He led its K-12 practice for eight years, during which the team helped more than 50 school districts complete nearly 400 projects and secure billions in school improvement funding.