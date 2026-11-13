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Constant Contact Announced the Introduction of Catalyst
By PRNewswire,7 days ago
Catalyst brings professional expertise to the work, and small business owners stay in control. Constant Contact, the marketing platform that helps small businesses (SMBs) grow, today announced Constant Contact Catalyst, an AI marketing solution that plans, executes, and drives growth across marketing channels, giving small business owners expert-level work while maintaining control. Launched during the GURU Conference presented by Constant Contact, Catalyst works like an expert that owners hired rather than another tool they need to learn.